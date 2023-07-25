Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Given “Overweight” Rating at Stephens

Stephens restated their overweight rating on shares of Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $6.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CDXS. HC Wainwright cut Codexis from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised Codexis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Codexis from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Codexis from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th.

Shares of CDXS opened at $3.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $240.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.09. Codexis has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $9.29.

Codexis ( NASDAQ:CDXS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $12.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.09 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 32.75% and a negative net margin of 41.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Codexis will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Codexis by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 67,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 7,648 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Codexis during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Codexis by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 110,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $511,004,000 after acquiring an additional 23,676 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Codexis by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 908,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 416,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Codexis by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 111,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 12,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

