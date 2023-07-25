Cogeco Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.73 (TSE:CGO)

Cogeco Inc. (TSE:CGO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th will be given a dividend of 0.731 per share on Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 26th.

Cogeco Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of CGO opened at C$52.83 on Tuesday. Cogeco has a twelve month low of C$51.20 and a twelve month high of C$72.40. The company has a market cap of C$740.68 million, a P/E ratio of 5.57, a P/E/G ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$54.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$57.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Cogeco from C$110.00 to C$105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Cogeco from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

About Cogeco

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.

