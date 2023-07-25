Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP Sells 1,001 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP lessened its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 37.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the quarter. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP’s holdings in Progressive were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,578,000 after acquiring an additional 29,750 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total value of $1,581,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,377,837.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Progressive stock opened at $125.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $73.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.99. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.04 and a fifty-two week high of $149.87.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 13.70%.
The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.
