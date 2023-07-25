Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP Sells 1,001 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP lessened its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 37.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the quarter. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP’s holdings in Progressive were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,578,000 after acquiring an additional 29,750 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insider Activity at Progressive

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total value of $1,581,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,377,837.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Progressive Trading Up 0.7 %

PGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Progressive from $120.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.73.

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $125.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $73.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.99. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.04 and a fifty-two week high of $149.87.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 13.70%.

Progressive Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.