Cohen Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,446 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $3,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 39.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.81.

In related news, Director Charles D. Forman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $947,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 205,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,012,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

LVS stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.31. 2,254,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,694,378. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $33.38 and a twelve month high of $65.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 811.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The casino operator reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 0.75%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

