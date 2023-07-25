Cohen Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,551 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for about 1.6% of Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $7,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 227.8% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.64. The stock had a trading volume of 4,853,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,992,006. The stock has a market cap of $96.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.56. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $66.34 and a 52-week high of $107.26.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on CVS Health from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.11.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

