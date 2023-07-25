Cohen Capital Management Inc. Has $11.99 Million Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab makes up approximately 2.4% of Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $11,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 153.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 1.4 %

SCHW traded down $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,325,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,955,857. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $86.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.88.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 33.15%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on SCHW. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Argus lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.91.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

