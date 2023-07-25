Cohen Capital Management Inc. Has $6.37 Million Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. RTX comprises approximately 1.3% of Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $6,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in RTX by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its holdings in RTX by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in RTX by 2.8% in the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. grew its holdings in RTX by 0.5% in the first quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 18,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JSF Financial LLC grew its holdings in RTX by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on RTX from $106.00 to $113.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Susquehanna increased their target price on RTX from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded RTX from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.88.

RTX Stock Performance

NYSE:RTX traded down $10.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $86.19. 40,621,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,728,587. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.02. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $80.27 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. RTX had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.93%.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

