Cohen Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,500 Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,562 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BP. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in BP during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of BP by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 39,036 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 26.0% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 126,221 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,029,000 after purchasing an additional 26,011 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BP in the first quarter worth $324,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in BP during the first quarter worth $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DZ Bank cut BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on BP from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. AlphaValue raised BP to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of BP from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.15.

BP Stock Up 0.1 %

BP stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,621,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,866,479. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $108.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.74. BP p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $41.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.11.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. BP had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm had revenue of $56.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.48 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that BP p.l.c. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

BP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.3966 dividend. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.82%.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Featured Articles

