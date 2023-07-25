Cohen Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,500 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cohen Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,502 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 116.7% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 86.7% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Sturgeon Ventures LLP bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

NYSE UNP traded down $1.40 on Tuesday, reaching $215.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,664,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,964,637. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $202.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.64. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $242.35.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.94%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UNP. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $216.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.70.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

