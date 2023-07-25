Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Upgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on COLB. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.50 to $18.50 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.17.

Columbia Banking System stock opened at $22.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.66. Columbia Banking System has a 1-year low of $17.54 and a 1-year high of $35.53.

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.12). Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $524.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Columbia Banking System’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. This is a boost from Columbia Banking System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.72%.

In related news, Director Craig D. Eerkes purchased 2,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.01 per share, with a total value of $50,024.81. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,752.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 65.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,791,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,508,000 after acquiring an additional 7,465,846 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,323,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,365,000 after acquiring an additional 168,751 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,102,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342,755 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,466,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398,071 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 3,669.2% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,094,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,405,000 after acquiring an additional 7,880,183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

