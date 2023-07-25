Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Has $6.58 Million Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas reduced its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 823 shares during the quarter. Blackstone accounts for about 2.1% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Blackstone were worth $6,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 257.5% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 833 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 41,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 8,204 shares during the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co acquired a new position in Blackstone during the first quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Compass Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone by 2.3% in the first quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $7,911,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,060,448 shares in the company, valued at $98,706,499.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Blackstone news, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $25,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $7,911,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,060,448 shares in the company, valued at $98,706,499.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 117,282 shares of company stock worth $646,274. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Blackstone Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BX. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Blackstone from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.22.

BX stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.09. 710,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,550,753. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.20 billion, a PE ratio of 63.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.01. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $110.89.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 347.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 198.79%.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

