Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Sells 53 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas decreased its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,813 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Salesforce were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,653 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,320,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 44,006 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 44.8% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 324.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 33,461 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,685,000 after buying an additional 25,571 shares during the period. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Salesforce from $229.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Salesforce from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.50.

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.78, for a total value of $245,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,738,805.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total transaction of $104,570,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,671,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,486,700,306.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.78, for a total value of $245,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,738,805.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 988,468 shares of company stock worth $209,911,436. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

CRM traded up $0.80 on Tuesday, reaching $226.46. 1,075,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,527,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $214.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.57 billion, a PE ratio of 593.88, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.20. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $238.22.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

