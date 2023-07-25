Comparing Arca Continental (OTCMKTS:EMBVF) and Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW)

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW – Get Free Report) and Arca Continental (OTCMKTS:EMBVF – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Primo Water and Arca Continental, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Primo Water 0 0 0 0 N/A Arca Continental 0 1 1 0 2.50

Dividends

Profitability

Primo Water pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Arca Continental pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.4%. Primo Water pays out 118.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Arca Continental pays out 38.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Primo Water has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Arca Continental is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Primo Water and Arca Continental’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Primo Water 1.88% 7.46% 2.60% Arca Continental N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.0% of Primo Water shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.3% of Arca Continental shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Primo Water shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Primo Water and Arca Continental’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Primo Water $2.22 billion 1.01 $29.60 million $0.27 51.96 Arca Continental N/A N/A N/A $3.86 2.70

Primo Water has higher revenue and earnings than Arca Continental. Arca Continental is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Primo Water, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Primo Water beats Arca Continental on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, and Renü brands in the United States; Canadian Springs, Labrador Source, and Amazon Springs brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel. It sells its products through retailers and online at various price points. The company was formerly known as Cott Corporation and changed its name to Primo Water Corporation in March 2020. Primo Water Corporation was incorporated in 1955 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

About Arca Continental

Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic beverages in Mexico, Peru, the United States, Argentina, and Ecuador. It operates through Beverages and Other segments. The company's products include soft drinks, milk whole/light/flavored, fruit/soy, and energy/sports drinks; water; tea; sugar/candies; coffee; ice cream snow/cones; yogurt/cream cheese; potato, plantain, and tortilla chips; corn puffs, popcorn, pork rinds, peanuts/seeds, sauces/dips, and baked goods; and other carbonated and non-carbonated, and dairy beverages. It sells its products under the Coca-Cola Company, Aybal, DASANI, Ciel, Cepita Del Valle, Del Valle, Aquarius, Minute Maid, POWERADE, Fuze Tea, Ingenio Famaillá, Dulna, El Manjar Toni, Golos, Lato, BLaK, DUNKIN´DONUTS, Toni, Santa Clara, fairlife, Topsy, Tortolines, Prispas, Enre2, Tostitos, Bony, La Abeja, Bokados, Inalecsa, and Wise and Deep River brand names. The company sells its non-alcoholic beverages under the Coca-Cola Company brand; and snacks under the Bokados, Wise, Deep River, and other brands. Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Monterrey, Mexico.

