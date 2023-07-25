CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) Shares Acquired by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,264 shares during the quarter. CONSOL Energy comprises 0.5% of Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $8,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,740,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,698,000 after purchasing an additional 407,651 shares during the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. lifted its position in CONSOL Energy by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 2,716,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,304,000 after purchasing an additional 904,190 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,226,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,209,000 after acquiring an additional 223,987 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,039,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,830,000 after buying an additional 6,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CONSOL Energy by 74.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 694,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,459,000 after purchasing an additional 296,337 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

CONSOL Energy Stock Performance

CEIX traded up $1.29 on Tuesday, reaching $72.07. 574,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,627. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.92. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.35 and a fifty-two week high of $79.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.86.

CONSOL Energy Announces Dividend

CONSOL Energy ( NYSE:CEIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.34 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $688.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.30 million. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 56.19% and a net margin of 28.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 20.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. CONSOL Energy’s payout ratio is 22.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on CONSOL Energy from $84.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of CONSOL Energy in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex and CONSOL Marine Terminal segment. The company's Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment engages in mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.