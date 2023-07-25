Contrasting UTG (UTGN) and Its Rivals

UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN – Get Free Report) is one of 43 public companies in the “Life insurance” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare UTG to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.6% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are owned by institutional investors. 70.6% of UTG shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

UTG has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UTG’s competitors have a beta of 0.86, suggesting that their average stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UTG 0 0 0 0 N/A UTG Competitors 335 2010 1890 70 2.39

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for UTG and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Life insurance” companies have a potential upside of 199.55%. Given UTG’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe UTG has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares UTG and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio UTG $69.71 million $34.26 million 5.16 UTG Competitors $20.78 billion $1.05 billion 60.18

UTG’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than UTG. UTG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares UTG and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UTG 49.14% 12.34% 4.28% UTG Competitors 7.18% 7.54% 0.91%

Summary

UTG competitors beat UTG on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About UTG

UTG, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides individual life insurance products and services in the United States. Its individual life insurance includes servicing of existing insurance business in-force; the acquisition of other companies in the insurance business; and the administration processing of life insurance business for other entities. In addition, it offers reinsurance products. UTG, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Stanford, Kentucky.

