CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CORR opened at $1.16 on Friday. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $3.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day moving average is $1.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 21,677 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 80,730.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,267,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000,000 after purchasing an additional 16,247,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.06% of the company’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates or leases regulated natural gas transmission and distribution lines and crude oil gathering, storage and transmission pipelines and associated rights-of-way.

