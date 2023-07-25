Corning (NYSE:GLW) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.45- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.50 billion-$3.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.70 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Corning from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. 888 reaffirmed an upgrade rating on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised Corning from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.67.

Corning Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of GLW stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,363,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,560,149. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.22 and a 200 day moving average of $33.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.09. Corning has a 1-year low of $28.98 and a 1-year high of $37.73.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corning will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.66%.

Insider Activity at Corning

In related news, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $1,563,301.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $1,563,301.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,226,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,334 shares of company stock worth $5,294,350 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corning

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Corning during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Corning during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Corning during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

