CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.29-$0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $622.00 million-$627.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $632.43 million. CoStar Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.24-$1.26 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSGP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CoStar Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $89.50.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CoStar Group Stock Performance

CoStar Group stock traded up $1.22 on Tuesday, hitting $91.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,541,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,465,702. The firm has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 13.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.09. CoStar Group has a one year low of $60.27 and a one year high of $92.36.

Insider Transactions at CoStar Group

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $584.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CoStar Group will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Lisa Ruggles sold 30,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total transaction of $2,785,933.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 156,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,280,535.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Lisa Ruggles sold 30,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total transaction of $2,785,933.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 156,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,280,535.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.57, for a total transaction of $129,855.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,976.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,474 shares of company stock valued at $15,103,488. 1.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP increased its stake in CoStar Group by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CoStar Group

(Get Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.