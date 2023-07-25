CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.24-1.26 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.45-2.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.48 billion. CoStar Group also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.29-0.30 EPS.

CSGP traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $91.80. 2,541,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,465,702. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.09. CoStar Group has a 52-week low of $60.27 and a 52-week high of $92.36. The company has a quick ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 13.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a PE ratio of 100.45, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.90.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $584.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CoStar Group will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSGP. Truist Financial boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $89.50.

In related news, CTO Frank Simuro sold 92,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $8,274,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 264,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,710,900.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CoStar Group news, VP Lisa Ruggles sold 30,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total transaction of $2,785,933.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,280,535.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Frank Simuro sold 92,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $8,274,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 264,483 shares in the company, valued at $23,710,900.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,474 shares of company stock valued at $15,103,488. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 75.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

