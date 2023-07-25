CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

CPI Aerostructures Stock Down 0.5 %

CVU stock opened at $3.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. CPI Aerostructures has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $4.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.56 and its 200 day moving average is $3.41.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.02 million for the quarter. CPI Aerostructures had a return on equity of 1,777.78% and a net margin of 11.92%.

In other CPI Aerostructures news, major shareholder Paul Packer sold 48,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total transaction of $180,444.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,243,947 shares in the company, valued at $4,590,164.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 21,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 0.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 686,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 30.9% in the second quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 26,791 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 53.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 66.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. 9.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CPI Aerostructures

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

