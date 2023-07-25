Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,176 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mplx by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Mplx from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on Mplx from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Mplx in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Mplx from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.89.

Shares of MPLX traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,772. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.31. Mplx Lp has a twelve month low of $28.56 and a twelve month high of $35.46. The company has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. Mplx had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 34.67%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Mplx’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

