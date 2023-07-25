Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Buys 34,825 Shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE – Free Report) by 98.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,825 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DVYE. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $348,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,921,000. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 177,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 32,941 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,359,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 87,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,962 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DVYE traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $25.66. The company had a trading volume of 3,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,386. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.90. iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $22.29 and a 1 year high of $26.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $658.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.78.

The iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (DVYE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of high-dividend-paying emerging markets companies. DVYE was launched on Feb 23, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

