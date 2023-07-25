Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Angel Oak Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CARY)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC cut its stake in Angel Oak Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CARY – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,143 shares during the period. Angel Oak Income ETF comprises about 0.8% of Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC owned about 20.86% of Angel Oak Income ETF worth $6,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Channel Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Angel Oak Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,325,000.

Get Angel Oak Income ETF alerts:

Angel Oak Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:CARY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.19. The company had a trading volume of 377 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,068. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.19. Angel Oak Income ETF has a 12-month low of $19.99 and a 12-month high of $22.57.

Angel Oak Income ETF Company Profile

The Angel Oak Income ETF (CARY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims for current income by broadly investing in USD-denominated fixed income securities with a tilt towards structured products and residential mortgage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Angel Oak Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CARY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.