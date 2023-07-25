Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 955,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,657 shares during the quarter. Black Knight comprises about 6.4% of Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC owned 0.61% of Black Knight worth $55,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKI. Flossbach Von Storch AG bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,752,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 553.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,439,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760,175 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,813,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716,470 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,416,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Black Knight by 5,871.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,294,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,166 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BKI shares. Stephens cut shares of Black Knight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th.

Shares of NYSE BKI traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.57. 99,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,266,083. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.64. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.18, a P/E/G ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.48. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $71.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $382.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.13 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 11.95%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software Solutions and Data and Analytics. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions, including MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts to streamline the loss mitigation process and reduce risk; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity lines of credit, and supporting retail, consumer-direct, home equity, correspondent, wholesale and assumption channels on a single, and unified platforms.

