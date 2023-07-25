Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Has $1.21 Million Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VV stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $208.32. The company had a trading volume of 28,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,758. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.25. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $159.02 and a one year high of $209.18. The company has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

