Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 339,189.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 142,674,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,540,195,000 after buying an additional 142,632,360 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 31.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,664,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,298,000 after purchasing an additional 881,919 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $146,946,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,763,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,821,000 after purchasing an additional 157,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,693,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,720,000 after purchasing an additional 156,026 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.73. 10,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,861. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $39.95 and a 52-week high of $49.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.64.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.6754 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

