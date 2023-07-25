Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 1.6% of Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $13,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First American Trust FSB raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 487.1% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after acquiring an additional 27,805 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Corporation acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 156,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,673,000 after acquiring an additional 6,587 shares in the last quarter. 42.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $2.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $378.66. The stock had a trading volume of 4,813,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,359,246. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $360.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $332.23. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a $0.504 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

