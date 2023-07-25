Cronos Achieves Market Cap of $1.50 Billion (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 25th. One Cronos token can now be purchased for $0.0594 or 0.00000203 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cronos has a market cap of $1.50 billion and $16.59 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cronos has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00045237 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00030461 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00013738 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000178 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004544 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000783 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.