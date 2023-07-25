CTS (NYSE:CTS) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.20-$2.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $565.00 million-$585.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $598.62 million. CTS also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.20-2.40 EPS.

CTS Stock Performance

NYSE:CTS opened at $42.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.45. CTS has a 1 year low of $35.96 and a 1 year high of $49.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.23. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.70.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. CTS had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $145.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CTS will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTS Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.84%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CTS in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $41.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CTS

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CTS during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in CTS by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 15,579 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in CTS during the 1st quarter valued at $775,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in CTS during the 1st quarter valued at $500,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CTS by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,066,290 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,781,000 after acquiring an additional 28,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

See Also

