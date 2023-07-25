Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Position Increased by Tobam

Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,442 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Danaher were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 96,490.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,180,839,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262,904 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Danaher by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,774,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,384,177,000 after buying an additional 1,595,344 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $2,057,164,000. Amundi boosted its position in Danaher by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,852,751 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,321,312,000 after acquiring an additional 375,805 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,364,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,158,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169,134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,448.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at $8,836,780.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,448.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,466 shares of company stock worth $8,103,781 over the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Danaher Price Performance

Several research firms recently commented on DHR. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.63.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $258.01 on Tuesday. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $221.22 and a 1-year high of $303.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.64%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

