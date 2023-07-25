Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates lowered its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 36.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 813 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Danaher were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter worth about $213,240,962,000. Tobam lifted its holdings in Danaher by 29.8% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 3,442 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 110.5% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,074 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares during the period. York GP Ltd. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter worth about $5,041,000. Finally, True Capital Management lifted its holdings in Danaher by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. True Capital Management now owns 1,203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.63.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

Danaher Trading Up 0.8 %

In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total value of $840,671.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,261.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total value of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,836,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,466 shares of company stock valued at $8,103,781. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher stock opened at $258.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $236.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $190.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $221.22 and a 12 month high of $303.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 11.64%.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.