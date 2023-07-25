Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) is CFO4Life Group LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 469,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,377 shares during the quarter. Darling Ingredients comprises about 6.2% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. CFO4Life Group LLC owned 0.29% of Darling Ingredients worth $27,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 624.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.41. The company had a trading volume of 212,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.64 and a 200 day moving average of $62.32. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.77 and a 52-week high of $82.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.16. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DAR. UBS Group boosted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Darling Ingredients from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Darling Ingredients from $120.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.25.

Insider Transactions at Darling Ingredients

In other news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 740,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,123,595. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Darling Ingredients news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 740,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,123,595. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry Barden purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.74 per share, for a total transaction of $191,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,115.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

