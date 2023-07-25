DataHighway Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $21.95 Million (DHX)

DataHighway (DHX) traded 67.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. In the last week, DataHighway has traded 97.9% higher against the US dollar. DataHighway has a market capitalization of $21.95 million and $200,427.87 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DataHighway coin can now be purchased for about $0.68 or 0.00002322 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About DataHighway

DataHighway launched on April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,306,545 coins. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here. DataHighway’s official website is www.datahighway.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 0.42468871 USD and is up 33.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $69,850.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

