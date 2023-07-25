Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target Increased to $575.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at TD Cowen from $560.00 to $575.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.81% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DECK. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $535.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $505.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $540.53.
Deckers Outdoor Trading Up 2.1 %
Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $548.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92. Deckers Outdoor has a 12-month low of $272.52 and a 12-month high of $562.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $504.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $462.16.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.90, for a total transaction of $1,478,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,296,869.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Deckers Outdoor news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.90, for a total value of $1,478,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,296,869.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Caroti Stefano sold 7,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total transaction of $3,629,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,142 shares in the company, valued at $22,119,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,182 shares of company stock worth $8,344,429. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 82,129.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 69,272,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,552,417,000 after purchasing an additional 69,188,427 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 213.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 613,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $244,825,000 after buying an additional 417,917 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,813,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2,118.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 189,791 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $85,321,000 after buying an additional 181,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 83.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 362,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $92,657,000 after acquiring an additional 164,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.46% of the company’s stock.
Deckers Outdoor Company Profile
Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.
