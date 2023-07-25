Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target Increased to $575.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at TD Cowen from $560.00 to $575.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DECK. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $535.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $505.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $540.53.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Up 2.1 %

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $548.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92. Deckers Outdoor has a 12-month low of $272.52 and a 12-month high of $562.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $504.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $462.16.

Insider Activity

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.85. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.77% and a net margin of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $791.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 21.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.90, for a total transaction of $1,478,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,296,869.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Deckers Outdoor news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.90, for a total value of $1,478,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,296,869.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Caroti Stefano sold 7,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total transaction of $3,629,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,142 shares in the company, valued at $22,119,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,182 shares of company stock worth $8,344,429. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 82,129.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 69,272,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,552,417,000 after purchasing an additional 69,188,427 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 213.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 613,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $244,825,000 after buying an additional 417,917 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,813,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2,118.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 189,791 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $85,321,000 after buying an additional 181,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 83.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 362,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $92,657,000 after acquiring an additional 164,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

