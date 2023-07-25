DEI (DEI) Price Up 18.6% Over Last Week

DEI (DEI) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 25th. In the last week, DEI has traded up 18.6% against the U.S. dollar. One DEI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0257 or 0.00000088 BTC on major exchanges. DEI has a total market capitalization of $1.44 billion and approximately $1,695.42 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.53 or 0.00306793 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00013431 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEI Token Profile

DEI (DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

