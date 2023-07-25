Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DELL. Bank of America raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Dell Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other news, CMO Allison Dew sold 329,038 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $18,176,059.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 98,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,433,074.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Allison Dew sold 329,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $18,176,059.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 98,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,433,074.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,529,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $195,365,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 135,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,480,464.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 519.2% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 25.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies stock opened at $53.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.50. The stock has a market cap of $39.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. Dell Technologies has a 12-month low of $32.90 and a 12-month high of $56.10.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $20.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.27 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 149.49% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.06%.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

