Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Sold by Syverson Strege & Co

Syverson Strege & Co cut its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 182,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,739 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 2.1% of Syverson Strege & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $4,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 10,907 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,315.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 5,104 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 7,345 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAI traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.00. The stock had a trading volume of 106,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,586. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $28.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.