Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) is FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 761,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,167 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 10.8% of FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $21,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAU. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,500,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,598,000 after acquiring an additional 218,843 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,151,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,443,000 after purchasing an additional 455,142 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 3,866,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,468,000 after purchasing an additional 116,541 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,092,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,965,000 after buying an additional 330,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,777,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,917,000 after buying an additional 418,130 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:DFAU traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.86. 127,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,781. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.62 and a fifty-two week high of $31.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.13.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

