Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) is Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 357,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,087 shares during the period. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF makes up 4.1% of Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.54% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $8,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GEM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 4th quarter worth $972,000. Satovsky Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Satovsky Asset Management LLC now owns 293,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,418,000 after acquiring an additional 103,875 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter worth $322,000. Aspiriant LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the first quarter worth $435,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 815.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,958,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526,200 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Price Performance

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,898. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.21. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 12 month low of $21.09 and a 12 month high of $27.26.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

