Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR) Shares Acquired by Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 321.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,662 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,565,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,645,000 after buying an additional 67,925 shares during the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 3,195.6% in the first quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,419,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,316 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 158.7% in the 1st quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 1,052,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,617,000 after purchasing an additional 645,590 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 185.0% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 885,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,733,000 after purchasing an additional 574,919 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 835,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,673,000 after buying an additional 281,448 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,366. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.62. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $19.12 and a 12-month high of $25.94. The company has a market capitalization of $626.91 million, a P/E ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.93.

About Dimensional US Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

