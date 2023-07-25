Diversey (DSEY) and Its Peers Head to Head Review

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Free Report) is one of 62 public companies in the “Personal Services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Diversey to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Diversey and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Diversey alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Diversey $2.77 billion -$169.30 million -14.47 Diversey Competitors $600.61 million $7.81 million 306.18

Diversey has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. Diversey is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diversey -6.56% 12.53% 2.00% Diversey Competitors -18.93% -24.18% -2.31%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Diversey and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Diversey and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diversey 1 10 0 0 1.91 Diversey Competitors 210 951 1640 68 2.55

Diversey presently has a consensus price target of $7.57, suggesting a potential downside of 9.81%. As a group, “Personal Services” companies have a potential upside of 94.94%. Given Diversey’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Diversey has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

Diversey has a beta of 2.06, suggesting that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diversey’s peers have a beta of 0.99, suggesting that their average share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.4% of Diversey shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.9% of shares of all “Personal Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Diversey shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of shares of all “Personal Services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Diversey peers beat Diversey on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Diversey

(Get Free Report)

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides hygiene, infection prevention, and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management. This segment serves customers in the healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractors industries. The Food & Beverage segment provides a range of products, solutions, equipment, and machines, such as chemical products, engineering and equipment solutions, knowledge-based services, training through its Diversey Hygiene Academy, and water treatment. This segment serves customers in the brewing, beverage, dairy, processed foods, pharmaceutical, and agriculture industries. Diversey Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Fort Mill, South Carolina. As of July 5, 2023, Diversey Holdings, Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Solenis LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for Diversey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.