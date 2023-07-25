Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Stake Reduced by Tobam

Tobam trimmed its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 2,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 819 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 2.5% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $385.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.83. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $285.84 and a 12-month high of $417.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $328.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $328.95.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.07%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DPZ shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $431.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $335.00 to $355.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $386.83.

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $152,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading

