DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.48.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on DASH shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of DoorDash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.
In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $8,731,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other DoorDash news, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.78, for a total transaction of $5,546,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,688 shares in the company, valued at $4,113,172.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $8,731,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 959,972 shares of company stock valued at $70,227,985. Corporate insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:DASH opened at $84.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.75 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.14. DoorDash has a fifty-two week low of $41.37 and a fifty-two week high of $87.00.
DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.15. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Research analysts forecast that DoorDash will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.
