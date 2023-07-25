Dover (NYSE:DOV) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $152.09, but opened at $144.76. Dover shares last traded at $141.68, with a volume of 412,838 shares changing hands.

The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.15). Dover had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 26.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Dover

Several research firms have issued reports on DOV. Barclays cut their price objective on Dover from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Dover from $176.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Dover from $155.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Dover from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dover in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.08.

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 17,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total transaction of $2,470,424.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,586,728.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dover

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,319,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation raised its stake in shares of Dover by 118.9% in the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 46,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,004,000 after purchasing an additional 25,035 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Dover by 4.5% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 20,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Dover Stock Down 2.5 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.64 and a 200 day moving average of $145.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

