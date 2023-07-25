DraftKings Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Posted by on Jul 25th, 2023

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNGGet Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 75,033 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 38% compared to the average daily volume of 54,433 call options.

DraftKings Stock Up 2.9 %

DraftKings stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.51. The company had a trading volume of 7,348,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,138,346. The stock has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 1.79. DraftKings has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $32.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.15 and a 200 day moving average of $21.07.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNGGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $769.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.62 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 94.41% and a negative net margin of 50.42%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DraftKings will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on DKNG shares. Benchmark increased their price target on DraftKings from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on DraftKings from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Guggenheim increased their price target on DraftKings from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on DraftKings from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DraftKings news, insider Paul Liberman sold 66,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $1,546,007.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,327,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,778,927.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total value of $4,868,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,759,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,174,522.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 66,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total value of $1,546,007.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,327,250 shares in the company, valued at $30,778,927.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,250,543 shares of company stock valued at $31,726,951. 55.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DraftKings

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in DraftKings by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.