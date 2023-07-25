DraftKings Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 75,033 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 38% compared to the average daily volume of 54,433 call options.

DraftKings Stock Up 2.9 %

DraftKings stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.51. The company had a trading volume of 7,348,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,138,346. The stock has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 1.79. DraftKings has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $32.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.15 and a 200 day moving average of $21.07.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $769.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.62 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 94.41% and a negative net margin of 50.42%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DraftKings will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several analysts recently weighed in on DKNG shares. Benchmark increased their price target on DraftKings from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on DraftKings from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Guggenheim increased their price target on DraftKings from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on DraftKings from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.23.

In other DraftKings news, insider Paul Liberman sold 66,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $1,546,007.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,327,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,778,927.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total value of $4,868,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,759,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,174,522.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 66,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total value of $1,546,007.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,327,250 shares in the company, valued at $30,778,927.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,250,543 shares of company stock valued at $31,726,951. 55.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DraftKings

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in DraftKings by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Featured Stories

