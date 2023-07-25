DSM-Firmenich (OTCMKTS:KDSKF) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DSM-Firmenich (OTCMKTS:KDSKF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
KDSKF has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on DSM-Firmenich in a report on Sunday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered DSM-Firmenich from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd.
DSM-Firmenich Stock Performance
Shares of KDSKF opened at $90.00 on Friday. DSM-Firmenich has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $162.05.
About DSM-Firmenich
DSM-Firmenich AG, a science-based company, engages in health and nutrition businesses in the Netherlands, Switzerland, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Animal Nutrition & Health (ANH); Health, Nutrition & Care (HNC); and Food & Beverage segments.
