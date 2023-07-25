DT Investment Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 932,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,552,000 after purchasing an additional 484,922 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 382,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,993,000 after purchasing an additional 66,723 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 315,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,748,000 after purchasing an additional 13,074 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 307,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,344,000 after purchasing an additional 92,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthOne LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. WealthOne LLC now owns 239,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,455 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2500 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS SMMD traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.51. 26,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 1 year low of $38.91 and a 1 year high of $45.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $755.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.39 and a 200 day moving average of $55.81.

About iShares Russell 2500 ETF

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.