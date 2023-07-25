DT Investment Partners LLC Buys 2,630 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

DT Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 32.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,674 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BX. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Blackstone from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Blackstone from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Blackstone from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Blackstone from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.22.

Blackstone stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 626,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,550,427. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $110.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.01. The stock has a market cap of $74.16 billion, a PE ratio of 63.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.49.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 347.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 198.79%.

In other Blackstone news, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $25,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $7,911,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,060,448 shares in the company, valued at $98,706,499.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $25,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 117,282 shares of company stock worth $646,274. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

