DT Investment Partners LLC Buys 486 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises 1.0% of DT Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $8,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

ACWI traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,439,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,686,860. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $75.71 and a one year high of $98.85. The firm has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.02.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.9529 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

