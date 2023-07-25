DT Investment Partners LLC Buys 7,439 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

DT Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,985 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,439 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of T. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.27.

AT&T Stock Down 1.1 %

AT&T Announces Dividend

Shares of T traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.78. 21,808,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,025,148. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.71. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The company has a market cap of $105.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.76, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -87.40%.

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.